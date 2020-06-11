Winona Health enduring despite COVID-19; hospital prepared for the worst

Winona Health, like hospitals everywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a financial hit, but hospital President and CEO Rachelle Schultz says they have the capacity to endure.
When the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 as a pandemic, staff at Winona Health set up their incident command system and started looking at ways they could respond to the pandemic if there was a massive outbreak in Winona.
“We already had plans in place, that’s just one of our requirements” Schultz said in a conference call Thursday. “For the most part, I think they were really good plans, but you never know what kind of disaster you’re going to face or what’s going to come up.”
COVID-19 was something that nobody could expect.
“This tested all of our of systems, all of our processes, our staff and everything else,” Schultz said, but noted that she thinks the hospital has continued to do a good job. “I feel really good. Everybody rolled up their sleeves and identified space and how we would expand our numbers of beds both in the hospital and in long-term care, (as well as expand) our ventilators and our PPE.”
As for the supplies the hospital has right now, Schultz said the hospital is prepared in case there is a mass outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.
After Winona Health temporarily moved residents from a congregate care facility onto its campus, the hospital realized it needed to start looking at vulnerable areas within the community and not just its own properties.
“We’re about prevention and getting in front of things as opposed to being reactive,” Schultz said. “We put a whole process in place to work with residential types of facilities in town, whether that’s long-term care, assisted living, the group home or independent senior housing.”
Schultz also mentioned that if one person were to come back positive, then hospital staff would go in and re-test everyone within that particular facility.
Since they started testing in these particular facilities, however, no positive cases have turned up, but that’s not the case for the rest of community.
Since the gradual reopening of the state, Schultz noted that there has been an increase in positive cases from individuals not in any sort of assisted living facilities.
“They’re randomly popping up,” Schultz said. “Some of them are from people who have traveled here from another area or from people who have come back here from somewhere else. I wouldn’t say they’re outbreaks, but we’re definitely starting to see more positive cases.”
This isn’t surprising for Schultz, though, as she and the hospital expect more positive cases until the fall, when cold and flu season begins.
“Our work right now has been getting that baseline and understanding what’s in our community, so we have our ear to the ground with that,” Schultz said.
With that being said, Schultz emphasized the importance of masks.
“At a minimum, it’s a first line of defense,” Schultz said, “and that’s just your simple mask … They can actually reduce transmissions.”
From a health-care standpoint, Schultz said, masks are not just first lines of defense; they are protection.
“We have to trust our PPE, like our masks and our gowns, our gloves,” Schultz said. “When you have those protections, your chances of getting exposed or contracting the virus is very low … We have not had anybody contract the virus who has been using their PPE appropriately.”
“It’s not a big ask,” Schultz said. “If it prevents you from actually getting exposed or contracting the virus, it’s not a big ask to wear a mask when you’re out in groups. You don’t have to do it if you’re in your car by yourself … If you’re out in stores or around in groups, do it for yourself and for other people.”
