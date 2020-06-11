Winona Health enduring despite COVID-19; hospital prepared for the worst

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health, like hospitals everywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a financial hit, but hospital President and CEO Rachelle Schultz says they have the capacity to endure.

When the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 as a pandemic, staff at Winona Health set up their incident command system and started looking at ways they could respond to the pandemic if there was a massive outbreak in Winona.

“We already had plans in place, that’s just one of our requirements” Schultz said in a conference call Thursday. “For the most part, I think they were really good plans, but you never know what kind of disaster you’re going to face or what’s going to come up.”

COVID-19 was something that nobody could expect.

“This tested all of our of systems, all of our processes, our staff and everything else,” Schultz said, but noted that she thinks the hospital has continued to do a good job. “I feel really good. Everybody rolled up their sleeves and identified space and how we would expand our numbers of beds both in the hospital and in long-term care, (as well as expand) our ventilators and our PPE.”

As for the supplies the hospital has right now, Schultz said the hospital is prepared in case there is a mass outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.