You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winona Health encourages telemedicine visits
0 comments

Winona Health encourages telemedicine visits

Winona Health encourages the use of telemedicine visits as an alternative to leaving home and coming to its clinics for appointments.

Telemedicine is a meeting with your provider through a smartphone, tablet or computer with a web camera, microphone and speakers. It can be used for a variety of appointments that do not require hands-on care such as the management of chronic conditions, nutrition education, management of mental health concerns and follow-up visits. Telemedicine visits are billed to insurance in similar ways as normal visits, with co-pays, co-insurances and deductibles applying.

Those interested are encouraged to call their provider's office or 507-457-7648. More information on telemedicine is also available at winonahealth.org/telemedicine.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News