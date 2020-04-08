Winona Health encourages telemedicine visits

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Winona Health encourages the use of telemedicine visits as an alternative to leaving home and coming to its clinics for appointments.

Telemedicine is a meeting with your provider through a smartphone, tablet or computer with a web camera, microphone and speakers. It can be used for a variety of appointments that do not require hands-on care such as the management of chronic conditions, nutrition education, management of mental health concerns and follow-up visits. Telemedicine visits are billed to insurance in similar ways as normal visits, with co-pays, co-insurances and deductibles applying.