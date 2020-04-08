Winona Health encourages telemedicine visits

Winona Health encourages the use of telemedicine visits as an alternative to leaving home and coming to its clinics for appointments.
Telemedicine is a meeting with your provider through a smartphone, tablet or computer with a web camera, microphone and speakers. It can be used for a variety of appointments that do not require hands-on care such as the management of chronic conditions, nutrition education, management of mental health concerns and follow-up visits. Telemedicine visits are billed to insurance in similar ways as normal visits, with co-pays, co-insurances and deductibles applying.
Those interested are encouraged to call their provider's office or 507-457-7648. More information on telemedicine is also available at winonahealth.org/telemedicine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.