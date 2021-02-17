Winona Health COVID-19 testing hours change again

This week, Winona Health once again changed their walk-in testing hours for COVID-19, with hours now spanning from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These hours will continue until further notice.

Anybody can get tested if they visit the clinic entrance during these times. Visitors interested in being tested will then be directed to the testing area.

While symptoms aren't required at this time, people should take the time to be tested if they are showing symptoms or have been exposed possibly five days ago or earlier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Common symptoms include a fever, cough, lost of taste or smell, shortness of breath, chills, headaches, muscle pain, and a sore throat.

While Winona Health will charge insurance companies for the testing, if someone uninsured comes in wanting to be tested, there is grant money available that will cover the cost, according to a Winona Health press release.

For more information about this testing option, visit winonahealth.org or call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-457-7619.