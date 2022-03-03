Winona Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination location and hours update

Beginning Monday, Winona Health’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing location and hours will be as follows:

COVID-19 testing:

COVID-19 testing will be available on a walk-in basis, currently with same-day results at Winona Health Urgent Care. Options include:

Nurse only visit: If no symptoms or mild symptoms. This testing is no charge, but bring insurance information if available.

Urgent Care provider visit: If feeling ill and would like medical advice or treatment options. Bring insurance information if available. billed as an Urgent Care visit.

Winona Health Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the first floor of the clinic at Winona Health clinic, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

COVID-19 vaccination:

Winona Health’s walk-in vaccination clinic for COVID-19 will be in the Infusion Services area on the first floor of the clinic at Winona Health. Hours for walk-in vaccination are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. check in at the Urgent Care desk.

Those interested in receiving their fir

st dose, those needing a second dose and those wishing to receive a booster dose who meet the current criteria are welcome.

It’s important to bring your vaccination card when coming for a 2nd or 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A 15-minute observation period is required after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bring an insurance card if available.

Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.

Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions on Winona Health’s website: www.winonhealth.org.

