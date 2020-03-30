Winona Health continues to battle the spread of COVID-19; provides free online screening tool

Winona Health is taking yet another step to help fight the battle against the quickly spreading COVID-19. Now, the organization offers a free screening tool for the disease on its website.
Before people who wondered whether they had COVID-19 were asked to call Winona Health to determine whether they should be seen for possible symptoms. This new tool will help answer this question for them, as it will direct the patient what their next actions should be.
The tool is available to anyone and is completely anonymous, with no patient data being collected.
The screening includes a risk assessment to determine what the best plan of action is for the individual, based specifically on their situation.
For those showing symptoms of COVID-19, Winona Health is prepared to help patients in its Urgent Care, along with its emergency room after urgent care hours.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 – such as cough, fever, shortness of breath and sore throat – are asked to enter into urgent care through the clinic’s side door near the parking ramp.
For those dealing with other symptoms not likely related to COVID-19, they are asked to enter through the main clinic doors.
Because of limited testing available throughout the nation, not everyone who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. Testing is being saved for those with severe symptoms or who are vulnerable to the disease.
Winona Health has postponed elective surgeries, along with nonessential procedures.
No visitors are allowed in the hospital, Lake Winona Manor, Adith Miller and Roger Metz Manors or Senior Living at Watkins.
Laboring moms and people in need of comfort care can have one visitor in the hospital.
People with clinic appointments are recommended to come along, but can bring one support person if needed.
For more information about Winona Health’s response to COVID-19 concerns, visit winonahealth.org.
For general questions about COVID-19, call 507-474-5654.
For specific concerns about COVID-19, including determining if a patient should come into Urgent Care for symptoms of the disease, call 507-457-7619.
