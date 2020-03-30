Winona Health continues to battle the spread of COVID-19; provides free online screening tool

Winona Health is taking yet another step to help fight the battle against the quickly spreading COVID-19. Now, the organization offers a free screening tool for the disease on its website.

Before people who wondered whether they had COVID-19 were asked to call Winona Health to determine whether they should be seen for possible symptoms. This new tool will help answer this question for them, as it will direct the patient what their next actions should be.

The tool is available to anyone and is completely anonymous, with no patient data being collected.

The screening includes a risk assessment to determine what the best plan of action is for the individual, based specifically on their situation.

For those showing symptoms of COVID-19, Winona Health is prepared to help patients in its Urgent Care, along with its emergency room after urgent care hours.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 – such as cough, fever, shortness of breath and sore throat – are asked to enter into urgent care through the clinic’s side door near the parking ramp.

For those dealing with other symptoms not likely related to COVID-19, they are asked to enter through the main clinic doors.

