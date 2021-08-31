Winona Health closes some facilities for Labor Day

Winona Health will close parts of its facilities on Labor Day.
Facilities closed Monday will include the Winona Clinic Pharmacy, outpatient laboratory, all other Winona Health clinic locations including the Main Street Clinic, and Parkview Office Building for COVID-19 vaccines and tests.
People will still be able to get tested for or vaccinated against COVID-19 during the holiday, even with the closures. People interested in these services should visit urgent care Monday.
Urgent Care will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Winona Health does offer online options on the holiday also, which can be learned about on its website at winonahealth.org.