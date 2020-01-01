While focusing on the future, Winona Health has made powerful impacts in local health care during the past 125 years.
“I think (the hospital) started off with a very clear vision about taking care of people in this community, and that has held true till this day,” Rachelle Schultz, president and CEO of Winona Health, said.
The year 2019 marked a key anniversary for the health organization that was created to meet a community need in 1894.
“The founders — the physicians who founded it — had a vision for what could serve this community well and how it should be put in place and developed,” Schultz said.
Former Winona Health board chairman Gary Evans said, “Each and every resident of this area should consider herself or himself fortunate because vision and wisdom have guided every step of the organization, placing it at the forefront of quality care in this nation.
“Frequently we who live here prefer to dwell on what the naysayers seek to perpetuate,” Evans said. "But I firmly believe that Winona Health has been a godsend to the community for 125 years and is well positioned to bravely face an uncertain and evolving future because physicians, administrators, employees and board members have remained steadfast in their dedication to a continuously improving health-care system.”
Winona Health, throughout its history, has looked ahead at new technology and medical advances to continue to prosper, as it is expected to in the future.
In the first year, 225 patients were treated in the first Winona General Hospital, supported by funds raised by the community.
The hospital was prepared to have room for only 18 patients, while it was located in the former Langley Home. The building was located at Sanborn and Winona streets, where years later, a Winona State University dormitory now calls home.
Many key beginnings followed the opening of the hospital, such as the founding of the volunteer auxiliary in 1894 and the Winona General Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1895.
The Langley Home didn’t stay in that location for long.
By 1898, the hospital staff already had big dreams of a new home and, with the help of the community, raised $35,000 for a new building on Wabasha Street between Ewing and Lincoln streets.
Addition after addition followed with the help of community fundraisers. By 1926, the hospital had room for 130 patients.
A new hospital
That was no longer enough space by 1959, which was the year of a new fundraiser: one to help build the Community Memorial Hospital at 855 Mankato Ave.
In the Winona Health publication “Reaching Out,” the new hospital was described as “a tribute and a memorial to the people of Winona and the surrounding area, both present and past, whose sincere, united community effort and generous giving have translated into reality a long-cherished dream.”
Patients received their first glimpse at Community Memorial Hospital on Aug. 11, 1962.
The decision to call Mankato Avenue home has continued to this day, even though the building has grown.
Winona Health has expanded, with additions such as the Adith Miller Manor and Roger Metz Manor — both residences for people in need of memory care — in 1992 and 1999, respectively.
The Watkins Manor, later known as Senior Living at Watkins, was a new addition in 2002 and allowed independent seniors to have a place to live where they can have some assistance.
In 2019, local college students joined the seniors. The students were able to pay small costs to live in the location, but spent time each month contributing to the work done at the location through volunteering.
The Winona Health Foundation, formed in 1996, has helped make these dreams a reality with financial support.
Expansion continued with many different projects, but the technological growth matched at the same speed.
Winona Health worked to develop a communitywide electronic medical record in 2001, pioneering the way for such an opportunity.
Telecare also began to be used in 2010s to help give patients more opportunities to connect with medical staff.
Schultz said that the organization continuously attempts to be contemporary, keeping up with the changing world of medicine and technology.
Winona Health has grown in recent years beyond just purchasing new locations and starting new services, though.
In 2006 the Winona Clinic moved to the Winona Health campus. Winona Health purchased the old clinic’s building on Sarnia Street, creating Sarnia Square.
The merger
By 2008, a merger was conducted between Winona Health and Winona Clinic.
Winona Health explained in the announcement, “The Winona Health-Winona Clinic merger is a result of proactive leadership at both organizations and a shared commitment to provide a stronger health-care system for area communities. Their common goals for a progressive health-care system include: recruitment of outstanding physicians, increased patient access to health-care resources (and) growth in local health-care services.”
Evans said he thought the merger made sense both at the time that it happened and still today.
“Some Winona Clinic doctors owned a piece of real estate on Sarnia Street that was in need of updating and both organizations were seeking to utilize the best of the time’s technology,” he said. “For the doctors to join — and strengthen — Winona Health when they did brought good things for them in the areas of compensation and benefits and benefit to both organizations in the centralization of services on one campus, sparing the combined organization the duplication of services and machines.”
Evans said that together, Winona Health and Winona Clinic are likely much stronger than they would have been separately. The merger has allowed them to make large progress and strides together.
“The merger, in my opinion, has allowed the combined organization to maintain a healthy balance sheet while steadily increasing the quality of care delivered in both the clinic and the hospital. Winona’s selection as one the nation’s 100 best small health-care systems is the product of great leadership, dedicated employees and people working together to ensure the best possible results for the people of the Winona area,” Evans said.
Since the merger, Winona Health has continued to create and work with other key opportunities in Winona.
In 2011, Winona Health founded Live Well Winona, a community health hub.
The organization jumped on the opportunity to expand and provide retail-based services by taking part in the Main Square Development, located at Fourth and Main streets.
Winona Health has also taken the opportunity to unite with the Winona Family YMCA by having its campus be the home of a new YMCA building. Winona Health Rehabilitation Services will be housed within the new building when completed.
“(Winona Health) is a small organization that has pretty big aspirations and has done some pretty remarkable things,” Schultz said.
Evans said, “To achieve the kinds of recognition this system has, given its position as one of very few Minnesota independent health-care systems, is an incredible, noteworthy tribute. Great health care requires devoted physicians, astute administrators, dedicated and wise board members and stellar employees. I believe Winona Health boasts all of these factors, combining to provide wonderful care to the residents of this region.”
Even as its history has been defined by many powerful moments, the end of growth is not in sight.
“We’re always thankful for what’s come before us, but we’re not living on the past,” Schultz said. She said Winona Health continues to look toward what’s coming next in health care.
Just like the organization’s founders more than a century before, Schultz says, forward thinking is still a focus of Winona Health.
