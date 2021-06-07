Winona Health begins new COVID-19 vaccination process

Beginning Wednesday, June 9, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis throughout Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.

This means anyone can simply walk in wherever they receive care at Winona Health and ask for the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Woman’s Health, Winona Clinic Pharmacy, Urgent Care or the Emergency department. Patients can also request the COVID-19 vaccine during a regularly scheduled appointment.

“We are making it as easy as we possibly can for people to get vaccinated,” said Molly Jensen, RN, director of several specialty care services, who has been on the team planning and coordinating the vaccination clinics at Winona Health. “If and when patients decide to get the protection the vaccine offers, we are ready when they are. It’s still exciting to see someone get vaccinated knowing they are fending off the worse possible outcome should they contract the virus.”

Type of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, J & J) will depend on availability. Staff will ask for an insurance card if available, but COVID-19 vaccinations are given at no charge to the recipient.