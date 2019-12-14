Eager contestants and voters gathered in Winona Health’s Lakeside cafe on Dec. 6 to get the answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Who would take the coveted Beards for Bucks “Who Grew it Best” trophy this year?
Eli Myers was named the winner of this year's competition. Meyers is part of Winona Health’s Food and Nutrition services team.
“Eli is an awesome coworker,” said Tanya Johnson, director of Hospitality Services at Winona Health. “He has such a positive attitude. We’re busy, but we try to have fun while we’re working, and he’s the kind of person other people love to work with.”
Winona Health’s Beards for Bucks campaign began four years ago when Winona Health’s Facilities team members brought an idea to the Winona Health Foundation. They said they wanted to do more for Winona Health and the community we serve, so they came up with the Beards for Bucks idea — anyone can participate by either growing a beard in November or sponsoring someone who does.
Participants give $20 or more to the Foundation and people make a contribution on behalf of a participant or pay $1 per vote.
This year’s Beards for Bucks campaign raised $689, which will be allocated to the Winona Health Foundation’s Men's Health fund.
The Winona Health Foundation thanks all beard-growing contestants and all who voted.
For more information about Winona Health including career opportunities, visit www.winonahealth.org. For information about the Winona Health Foundation, visit www.winonahealth.org/foundaton.
