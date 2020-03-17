Winona Health adds entrance for those with respiratory symptoms

To better protect patients, visitors, volunteers and staff, Winona Health is temporarily changing the flow of people coming in to the clinic for Urgent Care services.

Patients who are coming in for Urgent Care due cough, fever, shortness of breath and/or sore throat are asked to enter the clinic through the door on the side of the clinic, nearest the parking ramp.

This will take them directly into the Urgent Care area of the clinic.

All other people seeking Urgent Care services or going to appointments or services in other areas should continue to use the clinic main entrance. People who have accessibility limitations should also continue to use the main entrance and ask for assistance.

“On Monday we began directing our Urgent Care patients with upper respiratory symptoms to the Urgent Care Clinic on the main floor. Other patients who have an urgent care need, but who do not have symptoms of respiratory illness are being cared for by providers in our Primary Care Clinics on the second and third floors of our clinic. This change will further help protect our community of patients and staff. Winona Health staff are doing an amazing job of caring for and protecting our patients and one another,” said Rebecca Lamberty, MSN, MHA, RN, chief administrative officer.