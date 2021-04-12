Winona Grows: Building community through art

William Plomer, a South African and British author, once said creativity is the power to connect the seemingly unconnected. As we venture into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been thinking a lot about how to stay connected with others and the important role the arts can play during a very isolating time.
As the managing director of the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA), I have watched as the arts have helped students from age 3-94 learn new skills, make connections, express themselves, and stay entertained. Starting right away in March of 2020 we responded quickly and creatively offering programs through Zoom and we have since offered virtual, outside, in-person (following strict COVID restrictions) and self-paced programs in music, theatre, dance & visual arts. We have been able to help groups such as Elder Network and Home & Community Options connect virtually in meaningful ways.
One older adult participant shared, “In my prolonged isolation this reconnected me with community and with my more hopeful self. The added focus on various artists expanded my world beyond the walls of my home.”
A parent of an MCA dancer expressed that “Dance classes have brought a piece of normalcy to an otherwise chaotic year of COVID-related cancellations and restrictions. It has been wonderful for my daughter to be in contact with other dancers both in person and through virtual classes.”
I am so thankful for everyone who has gone on this wild journey with us over the past year and ventured with us to build community when we all needed it. You have helped us flex our resilience muscles, and we are proud of all of the new artists and friendships that have been born despite challenging circumstances.
Now the community is invited to join in a COVID-friendly communitywide mystery art hunt, “Winona Grows.” Between April 17 and May 1, oil pastel artwork created by Winona area artists of all ages will be on display in windows of area businesses and outside in public spaces. Not only will participants get to view beautiful Winona and spring-themed artwork, but they will also get to explore Winona and solve a mystery. Next to the artwork in each location clues will be given to fill in a poem created by Winonan Miranda Harper.
We created “Winona Grows” as a way to celebrate art, while giving community members a COVID-safe activity to do perhaps with a friend or family member. We hope that those that participate in the mystery art hunt will enjoy and discuss artwork created by their neighbors, and have fun making connections with the art as they observe how others interpret spring and our beautiful city of Winona through oil pastels.
A full list of participating locations, a map and the fill-in-the-blank mystery guide will be available online to print at mca.smumn.edu and in-person at the Winona Visitor Center. Once the mystery is solved, completed puzzles can be turned in virtually or in-person to be entered to win one of three unique MCA art kits.
For more information how you can experience the power and community within the arts visit: mca.smumn.edu or call: 507-453-5501.
IN PHOTOS: Touring the new Winona Family YMCA, and scenes from its construction
Winona Family YMCA racquetball court
Winona Family YMCA entrance
Winona Family YMCA wellness center
Winona Family YMCA six-lane, zero-depth entry pool
Winona Family YMCA Family Fun Center
Winona Family YMCA gymnasium
Winona Family YMCA lobby
New Winona Family YMCA now open
New Winona Family YMCA building
New Winona Family YMCA pool under construction (Oct. 2020)
New Winona Family YMCA building under construction (Oct. 2020)
Jamie Schwaba is managing director of the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
In this Series
COLLECTIONS: Stories for Good, a new series in the Daily News
-
Winona Grows: Building community through art
-
Stories for Good: Learn, participate, advocate during Sexual Assault Awareness Month
-
Stories for Good: MMAM’s Seasonal Saturdays and art boxes help the community discover Art is for Everyone
- 6 updates