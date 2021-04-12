Winona Grows: Building community through art

I am so thankful for everyone who has gone on this wild journey with us over the past year and ventured with us to build community when we all needed it. You have helped us flex our resilience muscles, and we are proud of all of the new artists and friendships that have been born despite challenging circumstances.

Now the community is invited to join in a COVID-friendly communitywide mystery art hunt, “Winona Grows.” Between April 17 and May 1, oil pastel artwork created by Winona area artists of all ages will be on display in windows of area businesses and outside in public spaces. Not only will participants get to view beautiful Winona and spring-themed artwork, but they will also get to explore Winona and solve a mystery. Next to the artwork in each location clues will be given to fill in a poem created by Winonan Miranda Harper.

We created “Winona Grows” as a way to celebrate art, while giving community members a COVID-safe activity to do perhaps with a friend or family member. We hope that those that participate in the mystery art hunt will enjoy and discuss artwork created by their neighbors, and have fun making connections with the art as they observe how others interpret spring and our beautiful city of Winona through oil pastels.