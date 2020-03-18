Winona funeral homes re-evaluate how to hold funerals

COVID-19 is affecting even the most unexpected elements of day-to-day operations.

Funeral homes, for one, are now being forced to accommodate state guidelines regarding how many people can gather in one location.

This ultimately results in funerals being restricted to a specific number of mourners, leaving many in despair because they can’t say their final goodbyes to a loved one.

“We’re trying to abide by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines,” Douglas Penning, Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Crematory owner and director, said. “It’s going to be difficult, though, for some families.”

COVID-19 has become such a pervasive topic that even obituaries are now addressing it along with funeral dates, with one in particular on Fawcett-Junker’s website saying that physically attending a funeral may not be in everyone’s best health interest, and noting that attendance by prayer is acceptable.

“(People are) very disappointed,” Penning said. “They’re trying to honor someone’s life and by having a limited number of people, it’s hard to work with.”