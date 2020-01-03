The Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Winona, will host a series of events in the new year open to all individuals age 55 and older.
Conversations with Mayor Mark Peterson will be held on the first Monday of each month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event is free, and attendees may enjoy a cup of coffee and a discussion with the mayor on any questions they may have.
Mary Farrell, a member of the Winona Warming Center steering committee, will visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 to talk about the Warming Center.
Kathleen Peterson will instruct a number of writing workshops in the new year.
Creative nonfiction writing workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 4 and April 8. Memoir and family history writing workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 22, Feb. 19, March 18 and April 22. The cost of each class is $6, or $24 for each workshop.
Memberships for the center cost $30 per individual or $50 for a couple per year, and may be renewed at the Center at 251 Main St., Winona. For more information about classes, hours or nominal fees, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.
