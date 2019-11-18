The Winona Friendship Center will host a series of events open to all individuals age 55 and older.
An acrylic painting class led by Sylvia Tolzin of Backyard Brushes will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Center. Instructions and supplies will be provided to this follow-along painting session, for a total price to members of $25.
An Activity Council Holiday Party will the hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Center, to which attendees are invited to bring a dozen of their own cookies to the cookie buffet. The annual meeting will be held at noon, and attending members will be eligible for one of two $25 gift cards and $5 or under gift exchange. Member cost to attend is $8.
A Minnesota Safety Council Defensive Driving course will be hosted from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 18 at the Center at a cost of $17 for members and $26 for non-members. The receipt of the certificate upon completion of the course may be presented to an insurance agent for a 10% reduction in car insurance premiums for eligible agencies. Pre-registration and payment is required by December 10.
Memberships for the center cost $30 per individual or $50 for a couple per year, and may be renewed at the Center at 251 Main St., Winona. For more information about classes, hours, or nominal class or participation fees, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.
