The Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Winona, will host a series of events in the new year open to all individuals age 55 and older.
Folk dance club, led by Sue O'Brien, are being from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 29. This combination of movement and memorization provides a great mind/body experience for healthy aging, and is free for members of the Friendship Center.
Memoir and family history writing workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 22, Feb. 19, March 18 and April 22. The cost of each class is $6, or $24 for each workshop.
"Become a Dementia Friend," led by senior advocate Lori Paulson, will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Feb. 21, March 20 or April 17. This free event is aimed at working to break the silence and stigma around a diagnosis of dementia.
"Reminiscence" will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 through April 29. This storytelling and de-stressing discussion group is free for members. Activities will engage all five senses, and each week will explore new topics and share new stories.
Memberships for the center cost $30 per individual or $50 for a couple per year, and may be renewed at the Center at 251 Main St., Winona. For more information about classes, hours or nominal fees, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.
