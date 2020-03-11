Winona Friendship Center cancels programs, activities to help prevent spread of COVID-19

The Winona Friendship Center is canceling all of its programs, activities, volunteering and Active Wellness Center opportunities to help limit the possible spreading of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

This cancellation is expected to last until at least March 27. Center officials will reopen the facility based on recommendations from health organizations and departments.

