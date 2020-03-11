You are the owner of this article.
Winona Friendship Center cancels programs, activities to help prevent spread of COVID-19
The Winona Friendship Center is canceling all of its programs, activities, volunteering and Active Wellness Center opportunities to help limit the possible spreading of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

This cancellation is expected to last until at least March 27. Center officials will reopen the facility based on recommendations from health organizations and departments.

"Older adults are the most vulnerable, susceptible persons for this Coronavirus and with the cases beginning to occur in Minnesota it is time to take necessary steps to stop the spread of germs and outbreak," according to the Facebook post.

The center will be closed to the public and members, but staff can be contacted at 507-454-5212. 

Advocates will continue to help clients over the phone.

