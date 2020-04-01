You are the owner of this article.
Winona Friendship Center building closes, goes virtual
In an effort to conduct business with an abundance of caution, the Winona Friendship Center has temporarily closed.

This will be in effect for the foreseeable future, based on the City of Winona management recommendations, Malia Fox said.

The Friendship Center is doing virtual programming once a day. In order to  participate in zumba, chair yoga, strength and balance, NIA or Tai Chi, call 454-5212 and leave a voicemail.

Staff is working from home and will return calls.

If you need assistance for food or deliveries, you can reach out to the Friendship Center, which asks patrons to follow CDC guidelines.

