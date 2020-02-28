Winona Friendship Center announces programming

The Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., will host a series of events open to all people 55 and older.

Conversations with Mayor Mark Peterson will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2. The session is at the Friendship Center and free for members.

WSU Jazz Ensemble will perform 4 to 5:15 p.m. March 19 onsite, and registration is requested. The 16-piece group is fronted by Rich MacDonald and performs a range of dance music from the 1930s to present.

“Speak: Movement Workshop” is held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. March 24, free for members, registration required. This is an introduction to the dance form, kathak, and a learning experience about rhythm, poetry, storytelling, music and movements.

The Minnesota Safety Council defensive-driving course will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 6 and 8. No driving or test is required. The course may be able to be submitted to insurance companies for a premium reduction. The cost is $17 for members and $26 for non-members.

Revised dates for the bus trip to Boston, Salem and Cape Ann with Diamond Tours will be Sept. 29 through Oct. 7. A $75 fee is due upon registration; the total cost is $1,348 for singles, $949 for doubles and $929 for triple attendees. For more details, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.

Annual memberships for the center cost $30 per person or $50 for a couple and may be renewed at the center. For more information about classes, hours or fees, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.

