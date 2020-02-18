The Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., will host a series of events open to all people 55 and older.
Teleconference: Across Vietnam to the Wall will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21. Author Mike Rinowski will tell the stories of Vietnam veterans. This event is free for members.
Essential oils and well-being with Barbara Saykally will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26. She will explain essential oils and their uses. There also will be time for questions. The cost is $5.50 for members.
The Minnesota Safety Council defensive-driving course will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 6 and 8. No driving or test is required. The course may be able to be submitted to insurance companies for a premium reduction. The cost is $17 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
A bus trip to Boston, Salem and Cape Ann with Diamond Tours will be Sept. 26 through Oct. 5. A $75 fee is due upon registration; the total cost is $1,348 for singles, $949 for doubles and $929 for triple attendees. For more details, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.
Annual memberships for the center cost $30 per person or $50 for a couple and may be renewed at the Center. For more information about classes, hours or fees, visit the center or call 507-454-5212.
