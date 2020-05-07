Winona Fire Department to host 2 free mask giveaways to help combat COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People in need of masks to help combat the spread of COVID-19 will have the chance to receive them for free from noon to 4 p.m. May 9 and 16 at the Central Fire Station in Winona.

The event, hosted by the Winona Fire Department, will be outside and contactless. If it is raining, the giveaways will be moved inside.

No questions will be asked of the attendees, with the event available to any member of the public, no matter their COVID-19 risk levels or jobs.

Department members ask that people keep six feet apart at the giveaway event.

The event will continue until supplies run out.

The giveaways are possible with the help of Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a group helping to connect those in need in the community with those who are willing to volunteer.

For more information about Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, along with volunteer or ask for help, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Central Fire Station is located at 451 East Third St.

