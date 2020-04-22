Winona Fire Department participating in statewide drive collecting homemade masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Winona Fire Department will be accepting homemade masks Saturday as part of the Minnesota Homemade Mask Drive to fight COVID-19.

Donations should be made in accordance with CDC or similar guidelines and can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at either Central Fire Station at 451 E. Third St. or West Fire Station at 1077 W. Broadway St.

Both stations will have bins outside that are clearly marked. The Winona Fire Department advises those who arrive in bulk to take turns and practice physical distancing of at least six feet, as no firefighters will be present outside the buildings for monitoring.

All masks will be disinfected and cleaned before they’re distributed.

It is noted on the state’s website that homemade masks do not replace medical-grade protective equipment, but are useful in keeping a wearer’s germs from getting on other people. Homemade masks should tightly enclose the area surrounding the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin and should cover most of a wearer’s cheeks. Double-layered fabric is preferred, according to the state, and must be machine washable. It is also requested that the masks are able to endure expected amounts of moisture from breathing.