Winona Fire Department holding another mask giveaway this Saturday

Fresh off the success of its previous giveaway, the Winona Fire Department will again be giving away free masks to help fight COVID-19.

The giveaway will begin at noon Saturday, May 16, at Central Fire Station, 451 E. Third St., and will run for as long as supplies last.

The fire department estimates that between 200-500 masks will be available.

As with the last giveaway, masks will be available at an outdoor, non-contact setup. In the event of rain, the fire department added, the setup will move inside the station.

This giveaway is a collaboration with Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which has already given away more than 1,000 masks.

Residents can visit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/WinonaNeighbors. Volunteer mask makers can complete this form: bit.ly/winonaneighbors. Those seeking masks, especially those in need of having them delivered due to health, mobility or transportation challenges, can complete this form - bit.ly/neighbor-request - or call 507-312-9133 and leave a message.

