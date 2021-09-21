Winona Fine Arts Commission seeks applications for grants

The Winona Fine Arts Commission (FAC) is calling for applications for its 2021 Grants Program, offering grant support during this continued time of great need with an immediate call for submissions.

The FAC will offer $500 grants intended to assist creatives and arts organizations in continuing their practice and operations during this extended period of coronavirus pandemic. Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, September 21 until 11 p.m. Friday, October 15.

A specific project proposal is not required for these grants, although some applicants may discuss how funding would impact upcoming projects as part of their application. Up to six individuals and/or organizations will be awarded one-time grants of up to $500 each. The FAC will consider requests from individual artists and non-profit organizations in the Winona area whose work or creative practice remains impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. An individual’s permanent address or an organization’s business address must be within Winona city limits. Both emerging and established individuals and organizations are encouraged to apply

The FAC will consider the following criteria:

● Artistic merit, as demonstrated through the application narrative and supporting documentation, such as resumes and work samples