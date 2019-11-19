Winona resident Sarah Johnson was named the first ever Winona Creative Laureate on Monday evening.
Theresa Remick, chair of Winona’s Fine Arts Commision, announced the honor, along with the 2019 Fine Art Awards honorees and grantees during the city council meeting.
Johnson, who has been a member of the community for almost 20 years, participates in many arts opportunities around the community, according to Remick.
She said Johnson contributes to the community by completing murals and helping with Battle of the Bands, along with helping at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
“I’m really excited, and I hope I speak for the commission to say that we’re all honored to have Sarah representing our creative community here, and I really look forward to how she’ll be a voice to the creative community in Winona,” Remick said.
“How she can help advise both the commission and council as we move forward with creative projects in Winona and how she will work to make the arts accessible to all in our community,” she said.
The laureate, according to the city’s website, will serve a three-year term and will be “an ambassador for Winona’s creative community and will be actively involved in creative pursuits and the creation of work, and will maintain an active presence throughout the (community).”
Winners of this year’s Fine Art Awards are Mary Farrell, Mid West Music Fest and Larry and Colleen Wolner, who are the owners of the Blue Heron Coffeehouse.
Their contributions and support of the local arts opportunities were honored with these awards.
Farrell was recognized for her many contributions to the community, including her past service on the Fine Arts Commission, her work with Visit Winona and other organizations, and her own works displayed and shown in the community.
The Wolners have brought to the community many arts and creative activities at their coffeehouse. The coffeehouse has been a space for people to express their passions through art, along with a home for many receptions and series.
Remick said members of the Fine Arts Commission are pleased to have Mid West Music Fest as a part of the Winona community.
“The way that they have been able to activate our downtown scene every spring is a real gift to the community and we’re lucky to have them here,” she said.
Winona Fine Arts Commission grants were awarded to Farrell, Maria Anholzer, Patrick O’Shea and Sharon Mansur.
With the grants awarded, the recipients are expected to create works of art inspired by Winona that will later be publicly displayed or performed.
Farrell is set to use the grant to create an original organ score for an upcoming documentary about the restoration of the drops at the Masonic Theatre, Remick said.
Anholzer, a Winona State University student and Watkins Gallery intern, will use the grant to complete an original graphic collage drawing. The piece will be inspired by stories from community members.
O’Shea, a Saint Mary’s University tenured music professor, will use the grant to create a music concert next spring. The concert will be inspired by Winona and rivers.
Mansur, a 2018 Fine Arts Commission awardee, will present a film screening series outdoors for the community to enjoy. Her film, “Between You and Me,” will be screened during the series. The film was shot throughout Winona.
An event to honor those announced as award winners Monday will be held Dec. 9 at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse.
