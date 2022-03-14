 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Film Society to show Korean film, 'Minari'

Scene from 'Minari'

A scene from the Korean film, “Minari.”

The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th, is offering award winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers.

Films are shown at 7 pm on Fridays with the coffeehouse and gallery available at 6 pm. Admission is $5 per person.

The featured film on March 18 is the Korean film, “Minari”

Directed by Lee Issac Chung, this is a tender and sweeping story about what roots us. It follows a Korean- American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. The family changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed but incredibly loving grandma. Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

English and Korean with subtitles. 115 minutes.

Effective March 18, The Winona Art Center will no longer require a proof of Covid vaccine or a negative test but will continue to have masks required at all times.

For more information visit the Winona Arts Center website at : winonaarts.org or Facebook: WinonaArtsCenter.

