Winona FFA team to compete at state convention

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Winona FFA Fish and Wildlife team will compete in the 2020 Minnesota State FFA Convention, to be held on April 20 at the University of Minn. St. Paul Campus.
Team members Emily Schreiber, Mason Merchlewitz, Nicole Tye, K-LaRae Christensen and Makenzie Drach placed third in their contest, while Schreiber placed fourth individually out of 100 participants.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today