Winona FFA team to compete at state convention
Winona FFA team to compete at state convention

Winona FFA

Pictured, left to right: K-LaRae Christensen, Nicole Tye, Emily Schreiber, Makenzie Drache and Mason Merchlewitz.

 Contributed photo

The Winona FFA Fish and Wildlife team will compete in the 2020 Minnesota State FFA Convention, to be held on April 20 at the University of Minn. St. Paul Campus.

Team members Emily Schreiber, Mason Merchlewitz, Nicole Tye, K-LaRae Christensen and Makenzie Drach placed third in their contest, while Schreiber placed fourth individually out of 100 participants.

