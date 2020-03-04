Winona FFA celebrates National FFA Week

The 38 members of the Winona FFA Chapter were among 670,000-plus FFA Members from 8,600 FFA Chapters from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to celebrate national FFA Week from Feb. 22 through 29.

The Winona Chapter began the week by hosting the annual Winona County Old Settlers Banquet that was held at Whalen’s at Westfield in Winona. During the week, chapter members hosted dress-up days and lunchroom activities for WSHS students and snow sledding for chapter members.

On Friday, FFA members hosted an appreciation breakfast for the WSHS faculty and staff.

The climax for FFA Week was the chapter’s Pennies for Patients Program. During the week, WSHS students donated money to be able to throw a pie in the face of their top five favorite teachers.

The teachers who earned the pie to the face were Brian Sather (FFA adviser), Brittany Moncrief, Thomas Lueck, Jackie Stevens and Kenneth Mann. This year’s program raised more than $200 to be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

