Winona Farmers Market returns this Saturday, COVID-19 guidelines still in place

Vegetables, fruits, microgreens, mushrooms, cheese curds, grass-fed beef, chicken and turkeys are just some of what one can expect when the Winona Farmers Market returns this Saturday.
Some 30 vendors will converge on Main Street and a section of Levee Park to once again provide Winonans with local and healthy food at affordable prices, all the while taking into account COVID-related guidelines.
The amount of vendors is actually a bit of an increase from last year, which will hopefully mean additional customers as well. This isn’t to say last year’s market wasn’t a success, though.
“While our vendor and customer numbers were smaller last year, WFM was both amazed and grateful for the customers who continued to support local food vendors, both last summer and through the Winter Market at East Rec Center,” market coordinator Monica DeGrazia said.
Despite this year’s market also having to address the pandemic, it won’t be as restrictive, which will be illustrated by the return of live music and an education tent which will present programs on healthy eating, wellness and the creation of sustainable communities.
The market will also continue the popular SNAP/Market Bucks program, which provides access to healthy food for vulnerable Winonans, and the renewal of the children’s program Power of Produce, which provides a $2 voucher to children ages 4 to 12 who visit the market and sign up with a parent.
That being said, the pandemic won’t be ignored, as has been probably guessed by now.
DeGrazia said a mask requirement will still be in place (yes, even though they are outside), as well as social distancing, citing the requirements of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and the local mask order.
“There will be one well-marked area set apart in the Market for eating and drinking, and customers may remove their masks in that area only,” DeGrazia said. “No eating or drinking will be allowed anywhere else in Market at this time.”
The pandemic hasn’t been a complete downer for the market, though.
DeGrazia admitted that it has actually emphasized how important local food producers are to a healthy community, adding that the market is committed to building a sustainable food economy while promoting wellness and nutrition through education.
Overall, a theme that appears to run through this market, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is safety, with DeGrazia saying that an aim is to rebuild a Saturday morning community full of healthy, local good, local musicians, community educators and lively conversations.
For more information, please visit the Winona Farmers Market’s Facebook page and at winonafarmersmarket.com.