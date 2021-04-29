Winona Farmers Market returns this Saturday, COVID-19 guidelines still in place

Vegetables, fruits, microgreens, mushrooms, cheese curds, grass-fed beef, chicken and turkeys are just some of what one can expect when the Winona Farmers Market returns this Saturday.

Some 30 vendors will converge on Main Street and a section of Levee Park to once again provide Winonans with local and healthy food at affordable prices, all the while taking into account COVID-related guidelines.

The amount of vendors is actually a bit of an increase from last year, which will hopefully mean additional customers as well. This isn’t to say last year’s market wasn’t a success, though.

“While our vendor and customer numbers were smaller last year, WFM was both amazed and grateful for the customers who continued to support local food vendors, both last summer and through the Winter Market at East Rec Center,” market coordinator Monica DeGrazia said.

Despite this year’s market also having to address the pandemic, it won’t be as restrictive, which will be illustrated by the return of live music and an education tent which will present programs on healthy eating, wellness and the creation of sustainable communities.

