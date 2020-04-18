Winona farmer places third in state corn-grower competition

“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm. From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways, often many times, over the past year. With determination and a whole lot of grit, the American farm families who grow corn persevered. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber,” said NCGA President Kevin Ross, a corn grower from Minden, Iowa.