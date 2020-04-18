You are the owner of this article.
Winona farmer places third in state corn-grower competition
Gary Sobeck of Winona placed third in the state in the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.

Sobeck placed with a yield of 272,8987 bushels per acre and was one of 531 state winners nationwide contest including 7,454 entries from 46 states. 

“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm. From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways, often many times, over the past year. With determination and a whole lot of grit, the American farm families who grow corn persevered. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber,” said NCGA President Kevin Ross, a corn grower from Minden, Iowa.

For a complete list of winners and for more information about NCYC, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.

