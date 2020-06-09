Winona Family YMCA to reopen on Monday, June 15; new safety measures in place

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Winona Family YMCA will reopen Monday, June 15, albeit with measures in place due to COVID-19.

The Y said in a release issued Monday that many of their services will resume by reservation, including the wellness center, personal training, virtual group fitness and outside group fitness.

New health and safety protocols are also in place, such as physical distancing, health screening, additional sanitation stations and limited hours.

Since the facility closed in March, the Y has hosted blood drives and a homeless day shelter. They’ve also assisted the Winona Volunteer Services with a food drop and assisted with the expansion of the Home Delivered Meals and hosted a supply drive for Twin Cities relief.

On top of that, the Y has held virtual fitness classes that are open to even non-members, loaned out fitness equipment, made “well-calls” to members and offered virtual personal training.