Winona Family YMCA to reopen on Monday, June 15; new safety measures in place

The Winona Family YMCA will reopen Monday, June 15, albeit with measures in place due to COVID-19.
The Y said in a release issued Monday that many of their services will resume by reservation, including the wellness center, personal training, virtual group fitness and outside group fitness.
New health and safety protocols are also in place, such as physical distancing, health screening, additional sanitation stations and limited hours.
Since the facility closed in March, the Y has hosted blood drives and a homeless day shelter. They’ve also assisted the Winona Volunteer Services with a food drop and assisted with the expansion of the Home Delivered Meals and hosted a supply drive for Twin Cities relief.
On top of that, the Y has held virtual fitness classes that are open to even non-members, loaned out fitness equipment, made “well-calls” to members and offered virtual personal training.
“We are thrilled to begin welcoming back our members, and get back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential,” Winona Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck said. “As we reopen, we do so with the commitment to keep everyone who enters our doors as safe as possible. The Y has always been more than a building. It’s about people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community.”
Like with many establishments that are beginning reopen, the Y strongly encourages members to wear masks, especially in the building’s common areas. The Y added that members who consider themselves high-risk of contracting COVID-19 are encouraged to join the organization’s virtual programming until it is deemed safe for them to return.
