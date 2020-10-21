 Skip to main content
Winona Family YMCA to participate in Five Days of Action to raise awareness for child sexual abuse
The Winona Family YMCA will participate in Five Days of Action from Oct. 26-30, a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

The Y said in a release that protecting children is different this year than years prior, as social distancing is now something that needs to be adhered to, and that means children are being separated from safe adults in their lives.

Five Days of Action will offer communities, parents and caregivers tips and resources that are relevant to the current environment.

Content will be posted to the Winona Family YMCA’s Facebook page the week of the 26th.

The Y said that when adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention.

Janneke Sobeck

Sobeck

“One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday,” said Janneke Sobeck, CEO of the Winona Family YMCA.

“90% of child sexual abuse victims know their abuser. Together, we can stand against child sexual abuse and make sure that children are protected. It takes an entire community.”

For more information about preventing child sexual abuse visit www.fivedaysofaction.org.

