 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Family YMCA to offer after school child care; registration now open
0 comments
alert featured

Winona Family YMCA to offer after school child care; registration now open

{{featured_button_text}}
New Winona Family YMCA now open

The new Winona Family YMCA at 902 Parks Ave., across from Winona Health. 

 Contributed photo

The Winona Family YMCA will offer after school child care starting Sept. 8 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The opportunity, which will have a daily fee based on the number of children in the family participating, will be available Monday through Friday from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m.

"The YMCA’s After School Care program offers a safe and welcoming environment for children and promotes the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility, with content focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Children have fun with active games and activities, a healthy snack, and homework time with the help of well-trained counselors," YMCA staff shared in a press release about the program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Families can sign up for specific times they need child care during this availability, if they do not need their children supervised for the entire time.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place to help protect the children, their families, and YMCA employees from possible spread. It is unclear at this time what the regulations will be, as the local YMCA's website has not been updated fully for the new school year's child care.

To register for the after school child care or to learn more, visit winonaymca.org.

For questions, contact child care coordinator Chloe Wilkins at cwilkins@winonaymca.org or call 507-454-1520. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan might have lakes and seas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News