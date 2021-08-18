Winona Family YMCA to offer after school child care; registration now open

The Winona Family YMCA will offer after school child care starting Sept. 8 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The opportunity, which will have a daily fee based on the number of children in the family participating, will be available Monday through Friday from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m.

"The YMCA’s After School Care program offers a safe and welcoming environment for children and promotes the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility, with content focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Children have fun with active games and activities, a healthy snack, and homework time with the help of well-trained counselors," YMCA staff shared in a press release about the program.

Families can sign up for specific times they need child care during this availability, if they do not need their children supervised for the entire time.

There will be COVID-19 protocols in place to help protect the children, their families, and YMCA employees from possible spread. It is unclear at this time what the regulations will be, as the local YMCA's website has not been updated fully for the new school year's child care.

To register for the after school child care or to learn more, visit winonaymca.org.