Winona Family YMCA staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Winona Family YMCA staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization announced Tuesday.

The staff member is now in self-isolation and will not return to work until they cleared.

The organization’s response protocol for the virus was immediately started.

County health officials were contacted by the organization.

Winona Family YMCA officials are asking members and employees to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a YMCA release.

The YMCA plans to clean the area where the employee worked, along with follow other protocols outlined by state and national health organizations.

The organization will follow all steps necessary to handle the situation as determined by health department officials.

Before the positive case, the organization had followed state and national health guidelines, mandated health screenings for everyone in the facilities, required masks, increased cleaning, limited the number of people allowed in the building, spaced out equipment, installed plexiglass in areas and provided hand sanitizer stations.