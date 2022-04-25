Winona Family YMCA offers lifeguard classes; opens registration for Camp Wenonah and Summer Child Care

The Winona Family YMCA is hosting a Lifeguard Certification Class May 6-8.

The class provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.

Prerequisites: Minimum age: 15 years; Swim 300 yards continuously; Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs; Complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds by starting in the water, swimming 20 yards, surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point, exit the water without using steps or a ladder.

Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

This is a blended learning format. Participants will receive a link to online coursework which must be completed prior to the start of class on Friday. Class times are Friday, May 6 from 4-9pm, Saturday, May 7 from 9am-6pm, and Sunday, May 8 from 9am-6pm. Cost is $185.

Register at https://www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii

Camp Wenonah and Summer Child Care

Registration is now open for Camp Wenonah and Summer Child Care through the Winona Family YMCA. Each program offers a fun, safe and welcoming environment for children, with content focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Children will enjoy a wide range of activities.

Camp Wenonah runs from June 13 through August 19. Choose the number of weeks to attend, for kids entering Kindergarten through eighth grade. Programming is available from 8am-5pm.

There is also a Junior Counselor program, where youth participants will learn how to facilitate programming, develop skills in communication and problem solving, and learn all about the daily life of a camp counselor.

Summer Child Care runs from June 13 through September 2. Choose full day or half day, 2-5 days a week, at the YMCA or at Rollingstone Community School, for kids entering Kindergarten through 6th grade. Programming is available from 7am-5:30pm.

Learn more and register at:

Summer Childcare - https://www.winonaymca.org/child-care-summer

Camp Wenonah - https://www.winonaymca.org/camp-wenonah

Financial assistance is available through an easy and confidential process.

Summer rates and details

The Winona Family YMCA offers a variety of great amenities, with something for everyone. Enjoy access to the gymnasium, racquetball/handball courts, strength and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, 6-lane lap pool with a zero depth entry lane, whirlpool, sauna, steam room, and Family Fun Center. There are also personal training packages, 24/7 access upgrade, and programming for all ages.

Join for the summer during the Summer Sizzler membership promotion and save! Membership runs from May 1 to August 31. $25 join fee is waived.

Rates:

Adult (includes Young Adult and Senior membership categories) - $150

1-Adult Family - $200

2-Adult Family - $275

Learn more and sign up at https://www.winonaymca.org/

