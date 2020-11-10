Winona Family YMCA offering tours of new facility; waiving join-fee through end of year

Current and potential adult members to the Winona Family YMCA are invited to an in-person tour of the organization’s new facility off Hwy. 61 Nov. 16-20.

Tours will be by reservation only and group sizes will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

Masks will be required by all who attend.

On top of the tours, the Y has announced it is waiving its $75 join-fee through the end of the year in celebration of the new facility.

The Y outlined new features in a news release, including its 24/7 membership updates, onsite massage therapy through Winona Health and a café managed by Unlimited Nutrition.

While the new facility does not have a concrete opening date as of yet due to COVID-19, construction has continued to move along smoothly and no further delays are expected.

To sign up for a tour, interested parties can visit https://www.winonaymca.org/.

To become a Winona Family YMCA member, interested parties can visit https://www.winonaymca.org/join-us.

To apply for corporate memberships, visit https://www.winonaymca.org/partner-wellness.

