 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona Family YMCA offering tours of new facility; waiving join-fee through end of year
0 comments
alert top story

Winona Family YMCA offering tours of new facility; waiving join-fee through end of year

{{featured_button_text}}
New Winona Family YMCA building

The new Winona Family YMCA will offering tours of its new facility (pictured above) Nov. 16-20 and will also be waiving its join-fee through the end of the year. 

Current and potential adult members to the Winona Family YMCA are invited to an in-person tour of the organization’s new facility off Hwy. 61 Nov. 16-20.

Tours will be by reservation only and group sizes will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

Masks will be required by all who attend.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On top of the tours, the Y has announced it is waiving its $75 join-fee through the end of the year in celebration of the new facility.

The Y outlined new features in a news release,  including its 24/7 membership updates, onsite massage therapy through Winona Health and a café managed by Unlimited Nutrition.

While the new facility does not have a concrete opening date as of yet due to COVID-19, construction has continued to move along smoothly and no further delays are expected.

To sign up for a tour, interested parties can visit https://www.winonaymca.org/.

To become a Winona Family YMCA member, interested parties can visit https://www.winonaymca.org/join-us.

To apply for corporate memberships, visit https://www.winonaymca.org/partner-wellness.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News