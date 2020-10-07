Winona Family YMCA construction moving along smoothly despite COVID-related delays

The new $22 million Winona Family YMCA off of Hwy. 61 is 85% complete, and while a projected completion date has not been given, construction is continuing to move along smoothly.

Winona Family YMCA CEO Janneke Sobeck said that COVID-19 has resulted in a few delays in the construction, but added that donors, staff and project developer Market & Johnson are pleased with the progress that is being made on the building.

Originally, the building was slated to be complete by the end of October, but that is no longer the case.

“The Y had previously shared with the public the date of substantial completion being the end of October, with an opening of two to three weeks after that,” Sobeck said. “Unfortunately, there have been some COVID-related delays that we have no control over, both with materials and labor.”

On a new opening date, Sobeck said: “We’re not anticipating more delays, but there’s a lot of uncertainty across the world right now, so there are no guarantees.”

On a positive note, Sobeck shared some new developments for members (and even non-members) and from the construction of the new building.

