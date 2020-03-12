You are the owner of this article.
Winona Family YMCA begins goodbyes to current location
YMCA Sale

The current site for the Winona Family YMCA at 207 Winona Street will be used by Fastenal after the big move. 

Even though it isn’t moving until late October, the Winona Family YMCA is already beginning to say goodbye to its current building with the Winona Family YMCA Farewell Party.

The building, located at 207 Winona St., has been the home of the Winona Family YMCA for the past 69 years, and upon the Y’s move, the building will be taken up by Fastenal, according to the Y.

To commemorate its last year in the building, the Winona Family YMCA is opening an invitation to the public to come and celebrate the storied history of the current location, where stories and videos showcasing YMCA members and staff will be shown.

The upcoming event will serve as the YMCA’s annual meeting.

The YMCA will also honor past supporters and volunteers, including Becky Woodworth, Miranda Maurer, Aubrey Schossow, Cal Thompson and Sarah and Jeff Rupple.

In addition to the planned festivities, new information regarding the YMCA’s new building at 902 Parks Ave., near the foot of Sugar Loaf, will be revealed.

Winona Family YMCA New Building (March 2020 Progress)

After vacating their current location of 69 years, the Winona Family YMCA will take up residence in their new building, currently under construction at 902 Parks Avenue. 

Tesla Mitchell, Winona Family YMCA marketing and communication coordinator, said the new building is progressing smoothly, with construction crews remaining on schedule for a late October opening.

Scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, the Winona Family YMCA Farewell Party is free to attend, with beverages and a cash bar being provided.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing Ashley Schmalenberg at aschlmalenberg@winonaymca.org or by calling 507-454-1520 ex: 118

