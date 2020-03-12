Winona Family YMCA begins goodbyes to current location

Even though it isn’t moving until late October, the Winona Family YMCA is already beginning to say goodbye to its current building with the Winona Family YMCA Farewell Party.

The building, located at 207 Winona St., has been the home of the Winona Family YMCA for the past 69 years, and upon the Y’s move, the building will be taken up by Fastenal, according to the Y.

To commemorate its last year in the building, the Winona Family YMCA is opening an invitation to the public to come and celebrate the storied history of the current location, where stories and videos showcasing YMCA members and staff will be shown.

The upcoming event will serve as the YMCA’s annual meeting.

The YMCA will also honor past supporters and volunteers, including Becky Woodworth, Miranda Maurer, Aubrey Schossow, Cal Thompson and Sarah and Jeff Rupple.

In addition to the planned festivities, new information regarding the YMCA’s new building at 902 Parks Ave., near the foot of Sugar Loaf, will be revealed.

Tesla Mitchell, Winona Family YMCA marketing and communication coordinator, said the new building is progressing smoothly, with construction crews remaining on schedule for a late October opening.