Winona extends mask order into September

Peterson said that the decision was not an easy one, but a necessary measure motivated by information supplied by the Centers for Disease Control, surgeon general, Minnesota Department of Health, leading scientists, Winona Health, as well as the city’s own COVID response team.

Despite the pushback from some, Peterson said he’s thankful to Winonans who have been participating in the mask order.

“I think we’ve had very good participation,” Peterson said. “The places I’ve been, people are wearing masks and I think people appreciate that and feel better about it.”

The sole opponent of the motion was councilmember George Borzyskowski, who said, while he understood the mayor’s authority to issue such an order, Winonans do not have to be told what to do.

“The Winona people know when and where to wear a mask,” Borzyskowski said. “Before this order went into effect, they were wearing (one). Many of our retail stores had requirements for people to come in with face masks. Our bars and restaurants have (them). I feel the Winona people don’t have to be legislated as to when and where to wear a mask — they know that, they’re smart people.”