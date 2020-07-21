Winona extends mask order into September

Winona’s citywide mask order has been affirmed and extended into September, the Winona City Council decided Monday, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.
The order is set to expire on Tuesday, Sept. 8, barring any future extensions. The original order was set for 30 days and began on July 10.
In the original order, children ages 2 and older were required to wear masks when in public spaces, but that has since been revised to children 10 and older. The city continues to encourage all children to wear masks in public spaces as long as they are able to tolerate them.
The city noted that there are exemptions to the mask rule, which include children of any age with issues that a mask might exacerbate.
Other exemptions pertain to those who have medical, disability or developmental reasons, participate in youth sports, dining or public speaking.
Businesses like salons under equal or stricter orders are also exempt, as well as buildings not under city control, like county and state buildings.
Like with the previous order, for those who do not meet the city’s exemptions, failure to comply with the mask order could result in them being asked to leave a business or area.
If they refuse, law enforcement is given permission to enforce trespassing laws, which can amount to a fine of about $100.
A release by the city states that businesses that violate the order may face administrative action for any licenses they possess with the city.
Unchanged from the previous order are the indoor mask requirements, which includes employees of retail businesses, public transportation users, patrons of bars and restaurants when not seated at tables, gym users, entertainment venue attendees and others.
The city added that a mask or face covering refers to a manufactured or homemade cloth covering that fully covers an individual’s nose and mouth.
For those who do not own a mask, Winona Fire & Rescue is continuing to supply masks to the public outside of Central Fire Station at 451 E. Third St. The city is also supplying businesses with disposable masks if they’re unable to order their own.
Mayor Mark Peterson said he’s aware of the pushback from members of the public in regards to the order, but said it was necessary to ensure overall safety.
“I think the biggest responsibility of the mayor and council is the safety of our citizens,” Peterson said. “I know there’s been a lot of pushback on this from people who don’t believe in the COVID virus, they don’t believe in masks — they think masks are dangerous and think their constitutional rights are being violated — but I think the vast majority of people in this community appreciate the fact that we’re requiring masks.”
Peterson said that the decision was not an easy one, but a necessary measure motivated by information supplied by the Centers for Disease Control, surgeon general, Minnesota Department of Health, leading scientists, Winona Health, as well as the city’s own COVID response team.
Despite the pushback from some, Peterson said he’s thankful to Winonans who have been participating in the mask order.
“I think we’ve had very good participation,” Peterson said. “The places I’ve been, people are wearing masks and I think people appreciate that and feel better about it.”
The sole opponent of the motion was councilmember George Borzyskowski, who said, while he understood the mayor’s authority to issue such an order, Winonans do not have to be told what to do.
“The Winona people know when and where to wear a mask,” Borzyskowski said. “Before this order went into effect, they were wearing (one). Many of our retail stores had requirements for people to come in with face masks. Our bars and restaurants have (them). I feel the Winona people don’t have to be legislated as to when and where to wear a mask — they know that, they’re smart people.”
Peterson echoed Borzyskowski’s sentiment on Winonans’ intelligence, but added that the mask order is to ensure everybody wears a mask, not just a majority of the population.
“I think the efforts we put into trying to get people to wear masks on their own voluntarily were not working all that well,” Peterson said. “Some of the places I went into, you’d see half of the people (or) 60% of the people wearing masks. Now they’re all wearing them, which I think is much improved.”
The motion to extend Winona’s citywide mask order passed with a 5-1 majority, with councilmember Borzyskowski voting against it. Councilmember Michelle Alexander was absent from the meeting.
The citywide mask order can be viewed by visiting https://www.cityofwinona.com/maskorder and businesses seeking specific advice can visit https://www.cityofwinona.com/maskorderbusinessguide, where they can also download a printable poster with rules to hang on front windows and doors.
