Winona enforces Tag and Tow for second day; 16 vehicles towed on first day

With snow removal ongoing in downtown Winona, a Tag and Tow will once again be enforced on Wednesday.

The areas that will be plowed remain the same, from Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway Street to Levee Park Drive.

As with the Tag And Tow on Tuesday, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced. Parking will be prohibited in Municipal Parking Lot 3.

The Tag and Tow will be enforced on the odd side of the street. During the Tag And Tow on Tuesday, Winona police issued 32 citations and 16 vehicles were towed as a result.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0