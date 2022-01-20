Winona energy projects receive state grants

Minnesota's Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) announced Wednesday that they have awarded 74 Seed Grants to various projects, including three in Winona.

This is the 11th time that CERTs have given out Seed Grants, which have totaled $1.6 million to 467 projects.

The grants are specifically to "encourage community-driven projects that help people see clean energy working in their own communities and provide communities with opportunities to tangibly learn about and experience the benefits of clean energy," according to the CERTs website.

The Winona projects that received funding were Rethos: Places Reimagined's Old Home Energy Efficiency Classes and two projects from Project FINE, Energy Efficiency Outreach to Refugee and Immigrant Populations and Understanding Your Energy Bill.

Rethos: Places Reimagined, a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, strives to "reimagine places comes to life through core services that help educate, motivate and strengthen communities," received $5,000 for its Old Home Energy Efficiency Classes.

The classes, according to the CERTs website, are meant to "advance home energy efficiency in the southeastern region of Minnesota, centered around Winona, by providing a series of short informational videos about home weatherization and energy upgrades."

The website adds that the classes will feature various experts and will be shot by a local videographer.

Project FINE, a nonprofit, according to its website, "that helps newcomers integrate into the community. We provide foreign language interpreters and translators as well as opportunities for education, information, referral, and empowerment for immigrants and refugees," received $5,000 for its Understanding Your Energy Bill project, and $4.950 for its Energy Efficiency Outreach to Refugee and Immigrant Populations.

The Understanding Your Energy Bill project "will provide information to refugees and immigrants about energy bills and ways to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Activities include workshops and individual outreach related to understanding utility bills and possible ways to reduce costs," according to the CERTs website.

Meanwhile, the Energy Efficiency Outreach to Refugee and Immigrant is a project that "will increase access to CERTs resources and information for refugees and immigrants residing in Winona County."

Another activity mentioned as a part of this project, according to the CERTs website, will be translating various CERTs material into Hmong and Spanish.

To learn more about Project FINE, visit its website at https://www.projectfine.org/. To learn more about Rethos Places Reimagined, visit https://www.rethos.org/.

To learn more about CERTs, visit https://www.cleanenergyresourceteams.org/.

