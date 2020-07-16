You are the owner of this article.
Winona Dixieland Festival held July 18
The 33rd annual Winona Dixieland Festival will be noon to 6 p.m. July 18 at Whalen's at Westfield, 1640 W. 5th St.

Blue Ox Jazz Babies, Les Fields 100 mile Notables band and Gate City Jazz Band will provide entertainment, with both inside and outside seating.

