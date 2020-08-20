Winona Deputy Chief of Police Tom Williams to succeed retiring Chief Paul Bostrack

Winona Deputy Chief of Police Tom Williams will take over for Chief Paul Bostrack, who is set to retire Sept. 24.
Williams, who has been with the police department for 33 years and in the deputy chief position since Dec. 2003, admitted that it was he who was set to retire this past June.
Various circumstances kept getting in the way, though, and pushing his last day back, which included filling in for Bostrack while he had to take some time off.
“I never selected another day to retire,” Williams admitted.
He added that it was around mid-July that Bostrack informed him he was planning on retiring, too, and that changed Williams’s immediate plans to do the same.
“I went from retirement mode to switching that brain process to taking over as the chief of the department,” Williams said. “Obviously, I’m super excited, because it’s been a goal ever since I selected law enforcement as a career at St. Mary’s University.”
Through the years, Williams said, he’s worked his way through patrol, investigations, narcotics investigations, sergeant and then deputy chief — a position he held largely by himself, despite it usually being a two-person role.
He currently shares the role with recently appointed Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen and formerly shared it with Bostrack before he was promoted to chief in 2009.
Despite his very recent intentions to retire, Williams said he plans on being in the role long enough to familiarize himself with the new leadership that’s coming up in the department.
On top of training Rasmussen in his new role, Williams said there are plans to select another deputy chief to take over for him once he replaces Bostrack.
Williams said that as people are promoted within the department and others leave, they back-fill vacated positions.
“We’re going to have several new patrol sergeants, and I am excited to work with them,” Williams said. “That’s probably one of the main reasons I decided to stick around and not retire ... to be a part of the future.”
As for any new initiatives that Williams intends to lead as chief, he said getting a feel for the new police administration was one, but another was looking at the legislative updates that come down from the state, as well as community outreach.
“We have to take a look at those (updates) and make sure we’re complying with them and implementing what the Legislature has deemed to be the most appropriate,” Williams said. “I think a big thing is to get a feel for the community and where they want us to go moving forward.
“Obviously, this summer has really put the spotlight on law enforcement, so we will continue to improve our relationship with the community, building on community outreach officers, which have been very well-received since we first introduced them.”
