Winona Deputy Chief of Police Tom Williams to succeed retiring Chief Paul Bostrack

Despite his very recent intentions to retire, Williams said he plans on being in the role long enough to familiarize himself with the new leadership that’s coming up in the department.

On top of training Rasmussen in his new role, Williams said there are plans to select another deputy chief to take over for him once he replaces Bostrack.

Williams said that as people are promoted within the department and others leave, they back-fill vacated positions.

“We’re going to have several new patrol sergeants, and I am excited to work with them,” Williams said. “That’s probably one of the main reasons I decided to stick around and not retire ... to be a part of the future.”

As for any new initiatives that Williams intends to lead as chief, he said getting a feel for the new police administration was one, but another was looking at the legislative updates that come down from the state, as well as community outreach.

“We have to take a look at those (updates) and make sure we’re complying with them and implementing what the Legislature has deemed to be the most appropriate,” Williams said. “I think a big thing is to get a feel for the community and where they want us to go moving forward.

“Obviously, this summer has really put the spotlight on law enforcement, so we will continue to improve our relationship with the community, building on community outreach officers, which have been very well-received since we first introduced them.”

