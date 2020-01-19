Great Lakes Implant Institute of St. Paul has announced that Dr. Alexander Tipton of Waterfront Family Dentistry in Winona has completed the institute’s dental implant training program and has earned the title Dental Implant Fellow.
Tipton’s latest accreditation allows him to provide an additional service that can be used to benefit even more Waterfront patients, as his partner at Waterfront is also certified to administer dental implants.
A dental implant is a titanium screw that is placed directly into the jawbone, and, after it has integrated with the bone, crowns can be placed to simulate what an actual tooth does.
Crowns are used to protect weak teeth from breaking and can be used to hold together an already cracked tooth. They can fix broken or weathered teeth, cover and support teeth with large fillings and also hold dental bridges in place.
Tipton said he completed the program because he wanted to expand the services that are provided by Waterfront.
“We find that there’s an increasing desire and need for dental implants,” Tipton said. “We like to lots of options for our patients and implants are great one because of their long-term success.”
While implants are an important and beneficial aid in rehabilitating teeth, Tipton said, like teeth, it is necessary to take care of them.
“Implants have the potential to last a lifetime,” Tipton said. “But just like teeth, it’s necessary that they have the proper care, and regular dental visits are important to make sure that happens.”
As beneficial as Tipton’s achievement is, he said he requests his patients to pay attention to their dental health so circumstances will not call for procedures like dental implants.
“We always encourage our patients to be proactive with their dental health with regular cleanings, exams and have X-ray films taken,” Tipton said. “We got a lot options in the dental profession to fix or even replace teeth, but we always encourage patients to seek out care before bad things happen, but we’re here when those things inevitably do.”
Tipton received his doctorate from Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 2013 and subsequently served in the United States Air Force for four years, during which he said he received some implant training.
He joined Waterfront Family Dentistry in 2017, where he replaced Dr. Paul Himmler.
