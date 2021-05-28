Winona Dementia Friendly Community Action Team to present virtual 'Fortune Cookies' event

The Winona Dementia Friendly Community Action Team proudly presents “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event open to all community members starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 23, 9:30 a.m. on June 26, and 1:00 p.m. on June 29, delivered via Zoom.

The program is free though registration is required via visiting https://winona-fortune2021.eventbrite.com.

“The plays in The Remember Project,” said Lori Paulson, senior advocate with the Winona Friendship Center, “offer an opportunity for the Winona community to have a discussion about dementia and how dementia has affected their lives. The play ‘Fortune Cookies’ takes a light-hearted approach to the challenging topic of dementia, hoping to normalize the disease and reduce the stigma around a diagnosis of dementia.”

Only five communities in Minnesota were selected to host The Remember Project, which was originally intended to tour with live theatrical performances. Instead, a virtual format was created and to date over 2,000 people have participated in the online delivery of plays followed by facilitated conversations. “Fortune Cookies” is the third and final play in the current Dementia Awareness Tour.