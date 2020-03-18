Winona Daily News to close office as precaution

As the Winona Daily News continues to provide the latest coverage of our communities and late-breaking information about the coronavirus in print and online, our office at 279 E. Third St. will close to the public beginning Thursday for the health and safety of our employees and customers.

Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to do our part to reduce community exposure to the virus.

We will continue to offer our services, publications and websites to our readers at winonadailynews.com. We are providing access to all online coronavirus content available to all readers at no charge.

Our commitment to community is one of our key values. We are dedicated to keeping our communities informed and safe. We will continue this dedication to community service throughout this current challenge and beyond. We encourage all residents to practice “social distancing,” stay indoors and limit all unnecessary interaction for the health and safety of all.

While our office is temporarily closed, we remain committed to providing responsive and attentive customer service.