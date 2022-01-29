Winona Daily News reporter wins award in MNA Better Newspaper Contest

Winona Daily News reporter Rachel Mergen was one of the many journalists honored Thursday evening at the 2020-21 Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest's award ceremony.

Mergen received third-place in social issues stories for small multi-day newspapers for her work in covering the Brooklyn Center protests in April 2021.

In her article, "Praying for less violence: Brooklyn Center businesses damaged, looted," Mergen documented what the mornings after the protests were like. She spoke with a local business owner, who is a man of color, about his perspective on the protests.

"The people right now are somewhat like a fiery volcano, a blazing forest. We don’t know how to turn it off," Phillip Musa, the owner of Handz-On Barber & Beauty, shared for the story.

Musa described the situation as damaging, instead of simply being a protest.

The article still can be viewed on winonadailynews.com, along with more of Mergen's coverage of protests in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.

The BNC award was Mergen's first journalism award in her career.

It is the first time the Winona Daily News has entered its work to the annual BNC in more than two years.

The award ceremony Thursday, which returned to an in-person format after the previous year's was held virtually, took place as part of the annual MNA convention.

The ceremony -- which honored professionals and college students -- faced some minor issues, as some newspapers' staff members were unable to attend after planning on doing so. This led to many awards not being accepted by those who were honored with them.

Overall, the winners in a multitude of categories were chosen from a pool of 3,228 entries from 120 MNA members, according to the association.

