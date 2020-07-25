Winona COVID-19 total breaks 200 mark; state total breaks 50,000

Winona County's total COVID-19 cases have broken 200, landing at 207, after the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 10 new cases in the county Saturday.
Information specifically about these new cases has not been released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 805 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday as the state's mask mandate went into effect. That brings the total to 50,291, with 41,511 no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 940,696 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The positive test rate Saturday was 4.5%, similar to the past several days.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,571.
Statewide, 4,889 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 287 remaining in hospitals Saturday -- up from 278 on Friday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
