Winona County's COVID-19 case total continues to increase

Winona County's COVID-19 case total continues to rise, with three cases confirmed Friday.

The total for the county has now reached 4,635 cases, with 52 residents having died due to the disease.

As of earlier this week, when there were 4,629 cases, Winona County officials released that about 3,300 of those cases had taken place in the city of Winona.

Otherwise, 441 cases have been in Saint Charles, 235 in Lewiston, 183 in Minnesota City, 129 in Dakota, 119 in Altura, 82 in Rollingstone, 56 in Utica, 32 in La Crescent, 13 in Houston, nine in Rushford, and three in Plainview.

As for ages of the cases, 240 were 10 years old or younger; 322 between 11 and 17 years old; 1,297 between 18 and 24 years old; 294 between 25 and 29 years old; 559 between 30 and 39 years old; 498 between 40 and 49 years old; 566 between 50 and 59 years old; 428 between 60 and 69 years old; 242 between 70 and 79 years old; and 184 were 80 years old or older.

In all, 54 Winona County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

Currently, the infection rate in Winona County is about 9%, which is about equal to Houston County.