Winona County wins 2021 County of the Year Award

Winona County ended the year on a high note and is beginning the new year on top, as it received the 2021 County of the Year Award from the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust, or MCIT, at the annual AMC Conference in December.

The MCIT writes that this award "recognizes this county because of its outstanding commitment to loss control and risk management; its aggressive efforts to educate and inform staff on techniques to mitigate exposure and its superior assistance when claims arise."

The categories reviewed when making the selection include risk control consultation, underwriting, property/casualty claims administration, and workers' compensation claims administration.

County Board Chair Marcia Ward acknowledged that the award was for every county employee.

"It's just an affirmation of the good work that the staff has done in risk management in both our property-casualty area and our workman's comp area," Ward said. "It means we haven't had people slip and fall. We haven't had sheriff patrol cars hit deer and those kinds of things that raise your claims and are not good things. So they've been good in practicing what we preach that the MCIT Group offers a lot of training, safety trainings and risk management seminars and things like that. Our staff has participated in those things and then brought those things to the county, which has helped in keeping our claims in those areas to a minimum."

Ward added that having staff putting in good practices specifically in risk management not only is great for the county, but it also is a huge help to those living in the county.

"It keeps our premiums down. So we're saving taxpayer dollars. It's just like, you know, your car insurance or your home insurance. If you start having claims that your premiums are going up," Ward said. "With them practicing the good things that keeps our premiums at a minimum, it's hard to get premiums to go down in any form of insurance these days. But it does directly affect premiums that we pay for those coverages. They are saving taxpayer dollars by the good risk management practices."

The MCIT is made up of 81 different counties in Minnesota. "To get (the award) out of 81 counties, that's pretty awesome," Ward said.

Ward, who also is a member of the MCIT board, explained that the process to select the winner is always quite involved.

"It's kind of a kind of an internal selection. But it is specifically point-based," Ward said. "We're given five top counties across the state of Minnesota. It's within very tight parameters that the top five are given to us."

As for the policies in place, Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte added that it was more about the procedures than the policies, especially for risk management.

"For instance, the communication pieces that we send out about, like right now with slips and falls with the snow and ice, so we do friendly reminders on that," Holte said. "We provide training about proper apparel if you're out and about in the community, so the officers have proper apparel to wear if it's slippery slopes or roads or whatever, the highway staff you know, that kind of stuff they have the proper things they need to do their job safely."

Holte also expressed her gratitude for the staff that does the reporting to the MCIT, which she describes as "very, very important" as each category that is tracked by the MCIT requires some level of reporting to the trust.

The two main people in charge of the reporting are Sheila Becker and Lacey Konkel, with Penny Schmidtknecht handling a lot of the training as well as the property claims. Holte spoke well of the entire staff, saying that they do "an awesome job."

