 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winona County to participate in statewide tornado drill Thursday

  • 0

Severe Weather Awareness week is April 4-8 in Minnesota, and the statewide Tornado Drill is Thursday.

In conjunction with the drill, Winona County will sounding its outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

It is important to note that tornado sirens are designed to be an outdoor warning and you may not hear them in your house or place of work. Always have other means of getting weather alerts such as, NOAA Weather Radio, AM/FM Radio, TV, and cell phone alerts.

Outdoor warning sirens are activated in Winona County when a tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service or a severe thunderstorm warning with winds more than 70 miles an hour. There is no such thing as an all-clear siren.

For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week visit the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order amid deepening crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News