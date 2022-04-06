Winona County to participate in statewide tornado drill Thursday

Severe Weather Awareness week is April 4-8 in Minnesota, and the statewide Tornado Drill is Thursday.

In conjunction with the drill, Winona County will sounding its outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

It is important to note that tornado sirens are designed to be an outdoor warning and you may not hear them in your house or place of work. Always have other means of getting weather alerts such as, NOAA Weather Radio, AM/FM Radio, TV, and cell phone alerts.

Outdoor warning sirens are activated in Winona County when a tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service or a severe thunderstorm warning with winds more than 70 miles an hour. There is no such thing as an all-clear siren.

For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week visit the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website.

